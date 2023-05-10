LEGO’s Popular Life-Sized Orchid Sets Are on Sale at Costco
In recent years, LEGO’s popular Botanicals Collections have given fans the opportunity to build long-lasting faux florals perfect for home display, from a dried floral centerpiece to a bird of paradise plant. The collection’s most recent additions include a life-size 15-inch-high orchid and a succulent arrangement.
If you’re eager to add the orchid to your home collection without dropping $49.99 to buy it at list price, you might want to head over to your local Costco as soon as possible. As TikTok content creator Raul (@raultheboyy) pointed out in a recent video, the LEGO orchid is currently available at the popular retailer for just $36.99 ($44.99 if you order online and have it shipped).
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“This LEGO is really popular right now,” Raul captioned the TikTok, and judging from the video’s popularity, he’s absolutely correct. In just one day, the video has received over 108,500 likes and 616,900 views.
“OH MY GOD THIS IS MY CHANCE,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “I BOUGHT IT FOR $50-60 WHAT.”
According to LEGO’s website, the orchid (which was inspired by real-life orchids) is comprised of 608 pieces and comes with customizable stems, blooms, roots, and leaves that you can rotate to create your own personal look. While you’re welcome to include any kiddos in your life in some steps of the process, LEGO suggests that builders be at least 18 before they attempt to build the orchid on their own.
“Enjoy a rewarding project for adults as you build a joyful and elegant orchid decor piece for your home or office,” the official product description reads. “This true-to-life model has five leaves at the base and two wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Relax and take your time with this rewarding construction project.”