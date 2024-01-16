Costco’s 3-Pack of Tropical Plants Is $30 (and Sure to Sell Out)

Tropical plants thrive in the summer, so be prepared to take thorough care of your new greenery, especially during this winter. This includes keeping your plants away from drafts, providing indirect sunlight every day, and avoiding fertilizer until spring. As long as your plants are inside, you shouldn’t have to worry about any leaves dropping.



If you’re not located near a Costco, no worries. You can purchase a six-pack of indoor houseplants on Amazon for $21, and you can still end up with a pothos. While you’re planning a stylish spot in your house for plants, check out IKEA’s newest collection of planters and hanging pots.