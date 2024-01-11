IKEA’s New Plant Collection Looks So High-End (But It’s All Under $50!)
Plant parents understand that planters with a cute color palette and an affordable price are hard to come by. Unless you’re shopping for plants below $20 at Costco, you might already spend a hefty amount on the greenery, but one beloved retailer is fortunately releasing a new line of stylish planters below $50.
IKEA’s new DAKSJUS plant collection includes plant stands, gardening accessories, and pots, and it’s designed for “everyone who enjoys planting and growing,” even if you’re a seasoned gardener. Ranging from $4.99 to $49.99, there’s something for any budget, especially the self-watering plant pots.
If your home office is overdue for a refresh, the DAKSJUS plant stand is ideal for saving floor space, and there’s a four-pack of small planters that would add a bit of charm to a desk. The products are perfect for indoor or outdoor use, so you can display the two-pack set of hanging planters on a patio or balcony. Similar to other IKEA items, the color scheme of the DAKSJUS collection is fit for anyone that doesn’t have enough earth tones throughout their home.
Wiebke Braasch, Luna Gil, and Anna-Maria Nilsson, the designers behind the collection, created each item with versatility in mind. “Loving plants while having limited space can be a challenge,” they said in a press release. “That is why we created the DAKSJUS plant stand, so you can maximize your plant collection vertically. The compact size and angled legs take up little room, and the round shape of the legs creates a soft look that complements the natural beauty of plants. And it’s simple to move since it’s made of sturdy, lightweight bamboo. This plant stand is like a blank canvas – ready for your creativity and beloved plants!”
And planters aren’t the only items that you can expect from this line. If you’re surrounded by chaos after repotting a plant, IKEA unveiled a waist apron, pair of gardening gloves, and a potting mat for easy maintenance and mess-free planting. Plus, there’s a cute tablecloth that matches it all! These are no-brainer gifts for your loved ones that spend their leisure time in a backyard or community garden, and it’s an excuse to host a potting party.
Since a majority of the products are priced under $50, it’s tempting to purchase everything from IKEA, and that’s possible once the collection is available online and in stores on Feb. 1. Even though it’s chilly outside, don’t let that stop you from starting your indoor garden!