Costco’s “Gorgeous” $20 Money Tree Will Give You Good Luck All Year
Ahead of Lunar New Year, Costco is selling one lucky item that’s fitting for the Year of the Dragon, plus it’ll be an affordable addition to any part of your home.
If you happen to visit the retailer soon, you might be the fortunate new owner of an eight-foot-tall pachira for only $20. Commonly known as the money tree, Pachira aquatica is native to Central and South America, so its ideal home provides indirect sunlight and moist soil. The easy-to-maintain houseplant is a perfect fit for new plant parents, but it is also a sign of prosperity and good energy.
Whether or not Costco is selling the plant in time for the Lunar New Year, the purchase will welcome feng shui into your home. According to Bloomscape, feng shui principles state that the braided trunk of the money tree traps luck within its folds, and each of the five leaves on a stalk represent earth, wind, fire, water, and metal, which are the five elements of balance. Since the 16-day holiday is arriving next month, this plant is a thoughtful gift for yourself or loved ones.
A Reddit user has already spotted the houseplant at a Costco store in New Jersey, and a photo of the “highly recommended” plant shows it looking incredibly healthy. This isn’t Costco’s first time selling money trees, and other retailers like Trader Joe’s and Aldi occasionally have the plant in stock. But considering the incoming holiday, now is probably the best time to place one in your bedroom, living room, or office cubicle.
In case your Costco doesn’t have this plant in stock, there’s a similarly priced money tree available at Amazon for $40, and its height is the main difference to the original Costco product. Measuring at three to four feet, the money tree might not take a lot of time to grow, and your patience will pay off.
Consider this Costco item a lucky deal.
Buy: Costa Farms Money Tree, $39.99 (normally $49.99)