Costco’s “Gorgeous” $20 Money Tree Will Give You Good Luck All Year

Whether or not Costco is selling the plant in time for the Lunar New Year, the purchase will welcome feng shui into your home. According to Bloomscape, feng shui principles state that the braided trunk of the money tree traps luck within its folds, and each of the five leaves on a stalk represent earth, wind, fire, water, and metal, which are the five elements of balance. Since the 16-day holiday is arriving next month, this plant is a thoughtful gift for yourself or loved ones.



A Reddit user has already spotted the houseplant at a Costco store in New Jersey, and a photo of the “highly recommended” plant shows it looking incredibly healthy. This isn’t Costco’s first time selling money trees, and other retailers like Trader Joe’s and Aldi occasionally have the plant in stock. But considering the incoming holiday, now is probably the best time to place one in your bedroom, living room, or office cubicle.