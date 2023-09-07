Costco’s Disney Holiday Lantern Is Basically a Snow Globe That Lights Up
Costco is getting in the Christmas spirit a bit early this year and already has a bunch of Disney-themed Christmas decor in stock — looking at you, giant (and outrageously expensive) Minnie Mouse nutcracker. One piece that is catching shoppers’ eyes is a sweet little Disney lantern that is a more understated way to bring your favorite Disney character into your Christmas decor.
The Disney Holiday Lantern is basically a giant snow globe that lights up and spins glitter and faux snow around Mickey and Minnie. There are three lantern scenes you can choose from when you shop online or in-store: Mickey and Minnie in a sleigh, Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy delivering gifts, or Mickey and Minnie skating around a decorated Christmas tree.
Each lantern is $50 (or $59 online) and lights up to show the vignette.
You can also set these lanterns on a timer so that the snow and glitter spin every so often, making the hand-painted scene really come to life.
“This lantern is fantastic,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Costco’s website. “I purchased two. They are so heavy and felt very expensive. I was expecting a light piece. The light is bright and the glitter flows beautifully. Outstanding. It is magical.”
Another reviewer simply said, “Get it. You will love it.”
Pick one of these Disney lanterns up ahead of the holiday season and try your best not to skip ahead and start decorating for Christmas months early. It’s so adorable, you may just have to keep it out with your Halloween decor.