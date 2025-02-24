Newsletters

Costco Is Selling a 4-Pack of Pretty Spring-Inspired Hand Soaps for Only $10

Rebecca Jones
published yesterday
Spring is on the horizon. While it might not seem that way with the cooler temperatures (and even bitter cold in some areas) some of us are still experiencing, the days are thankfully getting longer. Soon warmer weather will arrive, but if you’d prefer to hurry spring along then make a trip to your local Costco — because spring has already sprung there.

Instagram user @costco.so.obsessed spotted that Costco has stocked its shelves with sets of these spring hand soaps. So much more than a simple soap dispenser, these pretty Dolce Brezza hand soaps are a lovely complementary decor piece that can be used in the kitchen or bathroom. 

The bottles feature bright patterned colors and come in four spring-inspired scents: meyer lemon, olive thyme, french lavender, and cherry blossom. I personally have purchased and enjoyed these soap dispensers. I love the large size of these; they hold 21.5 ounces, and they last so much longer than a smaller bottle would. 

And when your bottle runs out of soap, don’t toss it just yet. Keep these cheery, bright dispensers and refill them over and over again so that you can use them all year long! Priced at an astonishing $9.99 for a set of four, these gorgeous soap dispensers will likely go quickly at your local Costco, so you’ll want to move fast to grab them.

Unfortunately, these hand soaps aren’t available for online ordering, so you’ll have to shop for them in person. If you can’t find them in store, Amazon also carries the same set of Dolce Brezza hand soaps, but they’ll cost you $25.

