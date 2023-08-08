Costco’s Autumn-Themed Rugs Are Worth Falling For
It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn at Costco. The warehouse store has been slowly dropping hints of fall into its decor selection, and the most recent arrival is an array of accent rugs. Perfect for in front of your kitchen sink or to welcome guests at your front door, these rugs will instantly add a hit of autumn warmth to your space.
“It doesn’t feel like fall but I’m dreaming of cooler temps, hoodies and decorating!!!” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These rugs at Costco are adorable and the quality is so good!!”
She said in her video, “The autumn accent rugs are out at Costco, and seeing them is getting me so excited to decorate for fall. I love the new patterns this year and the quality is so good. They’re heavy, they’re made with memory foam padding, and they have a slip-resistant backing. Now I just need to decide which one to choose.”
There are four 22-inch by 38-inch rugs to choose from and each one is actually hand-hooked, giving them a super high-quality feel. There’s a rug with a vintage truck full of pumpkins, one with a sweet pumpkin patch design flanked by a gray plaid border, a simple black-and-white plaid rug, and one with a sunflower and acorn motif that is already a favorite among Costco shoppers.
“The sunflowers my gosh!!” one person commented on Laura’s post. “I got the sunflower and it’s staying out year-round,” another person wrote. “Doesn’t need to be fall!”
Each rug is $20, so you can get a couple to switch out throughout the season or to add a bit of fall flair to multiple rooms in your home. It may be hot outside, but it’s totally fine to start thinking ahead to cooler weather. Grab one now while they’re in stock!