Costco’s New Fall Doormats Are Just $10 Each
Sure, it’s hotter than hot outside. But many of us are already thinking ahead to cooler weather and crisp, fall air. To help yourself get in the autumn mindset, Costco has already begun introducing fall decor to their warehouses, including a pair of doormats that are so adorable that even the biggest summer sticklers won’t mind starting the fall season early.
Spotted by the Instagram account Costco Deals, the decorative outdoor mats from the Mohawk brand will definitely add some fall flair to your decor. One mat has colorful pumpkins painted on it with “Hey There Pumpkin” written across the top, and the other features a super simple black border and “Hello Fall” in the center.
“Yes, it’s still July. But why not grab one now?!” the caption of the Costco Deals post reads.
And the best part is that they’re only $10 each.
“Wow…already!” one person commented on the Costco Deals post. Another added, “Need!! The hello fall one!”
And someone else confessed, “I already decorated for fall/Halloween.” But it’s never too late to add an extra something to your collection, right?
It looks like, as of right now, these doormats are only being sold at Costco warehouses rather than both in-store and online. So if you love the look of either of these (or both!), then you’ll have to swing by your local warehouse to pick one up. Or if you’d rather shop online, you can find similar designs over on Amazon.
And while you’re there, you can start your Halloween decoration shopping, too. Costco already has several lawn ornaments, table centerpieces, fall pillows, and even trick-or-treating goodies available, so you can really get into the spooky spirit despite it being mid-July.
Let fall know it’s welcome at your house with one of these doormats, and keep your fingers crossed that cool weather will be here sooner than later.