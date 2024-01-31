Costco’s Faux Eucalyptus Tree Is So Good, People Think It’s Real
Let’s be honest — it’s not easy to take care of some plants. Low-maintenance houseplants are usually good for beginners or experienced plant parents with a green thumb, but it might become a little tricky to fill your space with plants that require more hands-on care. In case you’ve dealt with too many decaying plants, this item at Costco will save you from a sad trip to the plant nursery.
Costco’s faux eucalyptus tree is the solution to all of these problems, and the lifelike indoor plant is just $169.99. Measuring just under seven feet, the tree is paired with an artisan white planter, and you can easily bend the branches to shape the tree to your liking.
According to reviewers, the tree’s authentic look and price are worth the visit to Costco. “Absolutely worth the price tag of $169 AND some,” they wrote. “Very lifelike. I appreciate the detail in the stems, base & dirt. The planter itself is slightly ivory in color. But not noticeable with the rest of white decor surrounding it. Overall, very happy with the product and would highly recommend.” According to the reviewers of a slightly taller version of the eucalyptus tree, the plant’s “thoughtful design” led to an easy assembly, which is good to know. How hard could it be to build a fake plant?
If a eucalyptus tree doesn’t fit your aesthetic, check out Costco’s other fake plants. The retailer’s faux olive trees are quite popular, and they look extremely good in any home. Meanwhile, Costco’s bird of paradise looks nearly identical to the real deal, but that might be related to the plant’s bendable fronds. Either way, these faux equivalents are worth the price if you want to avoid the hassle of maintaining a healthy plant.
Buy: Faux 6.5′ Eucalyptus Tree, $169.99