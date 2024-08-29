Costco’s New Faux Plants Look So “Beautiful,” You’ll Want One for Every Room
Tell me if this conundrum sounds familiar: You so desperately want to have a houseplant collection that fills your living space with luscious green beauty, but … your thumb is as brown as that dead cactus that’s been sitting on your windowsill for months. Well, it’s time to go faux, and right now Costco has two artificial plants that look so real, no one will be able to tell the difference.
From the brand CGH, Costco has an artificial snake plant and a faux palm tree available on the warehouse floor. The snake plant comes in a modern copper planter and stands just over 50 inches tall. The palm tree is an impressive 8 feet tall with a cement-looking pot. You can grab the snake plant for just under $100, and the palm for just under $200.
“I bought two. [They] look so real,” one commenter wrote on the Instagram post from Costco Does It Again.
You can also pick these plants up online, too, though you’ll have to pay a bit more for shipping. The snake plant is priced at $179.99 on the Costco website, but reviewers say it’s definitely worth the investment.
“This artificial plant is the best I’ve ever seen, and it comes with its own stand, which is a copper brown. It’s just beautiful,” one person wrote. Another added, “A beautiful addition to our home. Nice size, nice quality.”
The palm tree is available online, too, and Costco members can save $100 from now until Sept. 1.
“Beautiful. Very well made and realistic,” one reviewer wrote. Another person added, “It was very easy to assemble. It is huge, 8 feet. And very full of fronds. The palm is in our covered patio. It makes the real one look scrawny. Thank you for this beautiful addition to our home.”
Grab one or both of these faux plants while they’re available at Costco and give your space (indoor or out) that green lusciousness you’ve been craving.