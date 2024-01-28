Costco Has the Most Gorgeous (and Massive) Fiddle-Leaf Fig Trees for $35

After that, she says, “I try to spray with neem oil every week to make sure you don’t have any weird spider mites and bugs that get in the soil in transit.”



Of course, if you love the look of a fiddle-leaf fig but don’t love the idea of maintenance (or don’t have the space for Costco’s big beautiful version), no sweat. This Costa Farms faux fiddle-leaf fig plant ($34.11) on Amazon is roughly the same price but quite a bit shorter, which makes it friendlier for small spaces and renters. Plus, there’s no water, plant food, indirect sunlight, muss or fuss necessary to enjoy this stunning West African plant in your home for years to come. Not a bad deal, eh?