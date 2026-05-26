Costco Is Selling This 20-Bin Storage Set for a Steal
If you use your garage to store seasonal decorations or back stock of your home essentials, then you probably know that it would really benefit from a solid organizing and storage system. A large shelf designed to safely store heavy-duty storage bins could really help streamline everything — and right now, you can find a great one at Costco for a steal.
What Is the Gorilla Rack 20-Bin Organizer?
I first noticed this sizable storage bin rack in a video by @costcobuys. As its name implies, the Gorilla 20-bin organizer ($379.99 online, $279.99 in-store) is a sturdy steel rack specifically meant to store large, thick plastic containers with lids. It’s 64.4 inches tall, 30.7 inches deep, and 88.5 inches wide, and can fit a maximum of 20 (27-gallon) storage totes.
This rack is designed for a specific lidded bin, the Greenmade 27-gallon bins, that are sold separately in a set of eight for $95.99 or set of four for $39.99. There’s also room on the top of the rack for storing whatever you wish. “Best decision I made was getting this rack and storage bins! My cellar is super organized now AND I can see the floor!” raves reviewer Dale L.
An Alternative to Shop if You Aren’t a Costco Member
If you’re looking for a large amount of sturdy garage storage but can’t get to Costco (or don’t have a Costco membership), you can find a similar bin rack at The Home Depot. The Husky 10-tote metal storage rack ($159) is designed to accommodate the same size and style of bin as the Gorilla rack at Costco, but holds a maximum of 10 (27-gallon) containers instead of 20. The rack measures 78 inches tall, 50 inches wide, and 24 inches deep.
Just like the Costco find, you can buy HDX-brand tote bins separately in either a 27-gallon size for $9, or 14-gallon size, depending on your storage needs. If you only want 27-gallon bins on your rack, you can get the whole set together — 10 (27-gallon) storage totes alongside the shelf — for a total of $248.80, too.