Costco Is Selling This 20-Bin Storage Set for a Steal

If you’re looking for a large amount of sturdy garage storage but can’t get to Costco (or don’t have a Costco membership), you can find a similar bin rack at The Home Depot. The Husky 10-tote metal storage rack ($159) is designed to accommodate the same size and style of bin as the Gorilla rack at Costco, but holds a maximum of 10 (27-gallon) containers instead of 20. The rack measures 78 inches tall, 50 inches wide, and 24 inches deep.

Just like the Costco find, you can buy HDX-brand tote bins separately in either a 27-gallon size for $9, or 14-gallon size, depending on your storage needs. If you only want 27-gallon bins on your rack, you can get the whole set together — 10 (27-gallon) storage totes alongside the shelf — for a total of $248.80, too.