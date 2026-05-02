Costco Is Selling the Prettiest Flower Hanging Baskets, but Not for Long
I keep it pretty simple when it comes to Mother’s Day, and always get my mom a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from her local florist. But I’ve been wanting to switch it up a bit this year, which is why I was so excited to see Costco’s latest limited-time offering: gorgeous hanging baskets filled with mixed flowers for just $16.99. It just might replace my typical delivery bouquet!
What Are the Costco Hanging Flower Baskets?
Costco is selling an assortment of hanging flower baskets with all different types of colorful flowers — from bright pops of purple and pink to stunning white and even tropical options. It costs just $16.99, according to a recent Instagram post from @costcohotfinds, but prices may vary store to store. One commenter noted that at their local Costco, the baskets sold for $22.99.
Unfortunately because these are real flower plants, you can’t buy them online; you have to go to the Costco nearest to you to see if you can snag your own. And as comments pointed out, the prices may vary. But even if one of these planters is just $30, it beats the cost of a lot of other bouquets (and will last a lot longer than cut flowers, too).
Where to Buy Similar Hanging Flower Baskets if You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
If you don’t live near a Costco, don’t want a Costco membership, or the Costco closest to you isn’t selling these gorgeous buds, then check out places like Lowe’s, The Home Depot, or your local garden center. The Home Depot, for example, is selling a mixed hanging basket of annuals for $27.28 — more expensive than the one at Costco, but still far more affordable than a bouquet of stems.
All in all, this hanging planter is a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift that lasts a lot longer than anything else you’re likely to get your mom. A real win-win, if you ask me!