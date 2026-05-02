Costco Is Selling the Prettiest Flower Hanging Baskets, but Not for Long

If you don’t live near a Costco, don’t want a Costco membership, or the Costco closest to you isn’t selling these gorgeous buds, then check out places like Lowe’s, The Home Depot, or your local garden center. The Home Depot, for example, is selling a mixed hanging basket of annuals for $27.28 — more expensive than the one at Costco, but still far more affordable than a bouquet of stems.



All in all, this hanging planter is a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift that lasts a lot longer than anything else you’re likely to get your mom. A real win-win, if you ask me!