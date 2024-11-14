Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Storage Gem (You’ll Want at Least 2!)
Attention pet parents! Costco has a special treat in stores right now that’ll make the best gift for your furry family members. The viral dog bone basket is back, this time with a winter holiday theme, and you’ll want to snag it on your next Costco run.
For $39.99, you get a basket filled with five holiday-themed dog toys with squeakers. There’s a penguin, narwhal, polar bear, snowflake, and duck toys. This winter, spend cuddly playtime indoors with your pet when it’s cold outside.
The dog bone-shaped basket is adorable and great for storage year-round. It has a metal clasp that secures the lid to the basket. Use it to store leashes, collars, dog waste bags, treats, and other dog necessities.
Add a bright red festive ribbon to the top and stow it under the tree for your pet to open this holiday season. Or, grab one as a present for your friend. This basket is the gift that keeps giving after the holidays with ample toys and a place to store them.
If you make a trip to Costco but cannot find it or don’t have a Costco membership, consider this similar version from Amazon. It costs slightly more, and unfortunately, cute winter dog chew toys are not included. However, it’s still a convenient and supercute storage option for any pet toys and supplies you have.