Costco Is Selling the Most Gorgeous Small-Space Gem (It Doubles Your Storage!)
Costco might be most known for its bulk finds, but I know that the warehouse is a secret treasure trove of inexpensive furniture finds, too. Costco’s expansive Thomasville sectionals have grown a cult following for looking just like more expensive brands — but the latest Costco couch to go viral is a small-space hero with secret storage that’ll help you make the most out of your limited square footage.
If you’ve been seeing Costco’s gorgeous quiet luxury-coded bouclé loveseat all over your feed, you’re not alone. Since its release in late December, the new Holley Oversized Fabric Accent Chair with Storage Ottoman has already made its way to my 2025 manifestation board, numerous group chats, and my birthday wish list, thanks to its compact shape, fuzzy yet elevated fabric, and deceptively ample amount of storage.
For $359.99, this Costco loveseat is a steal — especially considering even smaller bouclé pieces tend to cost in the upper hundreds to thousands of dollars. However, I’ve yet to see a design that’s similar to this one, thanks to its half-moon detachable ottoman that comes with 26.3 inches by 42.9 inches in storage space.
The chair itself — which measures 53.9 inches in length, 33.4 inches in width, and 36.6 inches in height — is comfortable enough for two people or for lounging with your pet, but it can still easily be tucked away into the corner of a room that would otherwise be wasted space. The loveseat comes with a raised back and three big pillows, which add comfort to your already cozy experience.
This piece is perfect for a little reading nook, but it’s also surprisingly versatile. As someone who works from home in a one-bedroom apartment without room for an office area, I love that this functional loveseat can easily transform into a work space if I push aside the ottoman and pull up my C-shaped laptop table. Meanwhile, I can bring back the ottoman and prop my feet up while I curl up with my Kindle.
Unfortunately, you have to go into your closest Costco warehouse to get this gorgeous piece for $359.99. And, as of this writing, if you sign up for Costco now you can get a one-year-membership with a $20 gift card. Fortunately, there’s a similar item available on Amazon for an equally good price. It’s slightly smaller than the Costco chair, but the color options are amazing.