Costco Is Selling the Most Gorgeous Small-Space Gem (It Doubles Your Storage!)

This piece is perfect for a little reading nook, but it’s also surprisingly versatile. As someone who works from home in a one-bedroom apartment without room for an office area, I love that this functional loveseat can easily transform into a work space if I push aside the ottoman and pull up my C-shaped laptop table. Meanwhile, I can bring back the ottoman and prop my feet up while I curl up with my Kindle.



Unfortunately, you have to go into your closest Costco warehouse to get this gorgeous piece for $359.99. And, as of this writing, if you sign up for Costco now you can get a one-year-membership with a $20 gift card. Fortunately, there’s a similar item available on Amazon for an equally good price. It’s slightly smaller than the Costco chair, but the color options are amazing.