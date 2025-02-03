Newsletters

Costco’s Selling a Gorgeous LEGO Set for The Lowest Price I’ve Seen

Credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re feeling like a live flower bouquet isn’t quite right for the day, there’s a timeless option that’s sure to impress: the LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet. Even better, Costco is selling it for $44.99, which is amazing given that it’s normally sold for $59.99

This vibrant arrangement isn’t just good for Valentine’s Day — it’s a versatile gift for any occasion. The bouquet includes 749 total pieces and features a stunning mix of bright, colorful flowers that includes eucalyptus, orange roses, elderflowers, ranunculus, cymbidium orchids, a campanula, and a waterlily dahlia. 

While the bouquet has that great price in stores, it’s more expensive to buy online — though it is convenient if your local warehouse is sold out. There’s also another version of the bouquet that includes roses available online.

Once the news dropped that the bouquet was available in Costco stores, people quickly shared their excitement on social media. A shopper quickly shared it on Reddit, and an Instagrammer named Costcohype shared the find in stores, too. On the post, one person wrote, “OHHHHH MYYY GOODNESS 😮😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” while another said, “We ❤️ these!!!” 

Customers who have purchased the set shared on the LEGO site, “I love this set & the beautiful greens. Modern looking, fun to put together but can be repetitive. Can’t wait to add more,” and, “absolutely loved this flower arrangement! Super fun! Super pretty! Flowers that’ll last for years to come.”

Whether you’re hosting for Galentine’s Day or surprising someone special with flowers, this bouquet makes for a wonderful gift and a fun activity to do with loved ones. There’s something about seeing your own creation come to life that ignites a spark. 

The best part about the LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet? Unlike fresh flowers, LEGO bouquets last forever. So, if you’re looking for a lasting gift this Valentine’s Day or any special day, the LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet might just be the perfect fit. By the looks of it, shoppers will be heading to Costco to purchase the set, so be sure to stop by soon.

