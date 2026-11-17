The Multifunctional Table I Bought Years Ago at Costco Is Now Sold in a 2-Pack
The first time my husband and I hosted a holiday party in our new house, I knew we would be in need of a multifunctional folding table and some folding chairs. The guest list far exceeded what our current dining table could seat and the number of chairs we had (six total which went around the table).
So, we headed to Costco and picked up the Lifetime Commercial 6-Foot Fold-in-Half Table and six folding chairs of the same brand. Since then, this nifty folding table has come out every time we’re hosting a large gathering, but its uses go far beyond that.
What Is the Lifetime Commercial 6-Foot Fold-in-Half Table?
This multifunctional folding table measures 6 feet long when fully extended, but folds in half to 3 feet for compact storage. You can easily transport it wherever you need it to go since it has an ergonomic handle.
It’s also extremely durable and great for indoor and outdoor use as it has a UV-protected high-density polyethylene top and rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame. It’s also great for bigger groups; it can seat eight comfortably.
Why the Lifetime Commercial 6-Foot Fold-in-Half Table Is Great to Use for Large Gatherings
Every time my husband and I host more than six people (the max number of chairs we have around our dining table), we always pull out our trusty fold-in-half table, along with the folding chairs. We dress up the tables for whatever the event is for with a decorative tablecloth, plus any tabletop decor. The extra table allows us to accommodate up to 14 guests comfortably in our house, but we have had up to 16 guests (including children) without any space issues. I love that the table folds in half, taking up 3 feet instead of 6 feet, and the chairs can stack against it perfectly. Most of the time they all sit in our garage, but we pull it out for more than just the parties we throw for special occasions or the holidays.
We also take it out when we need to work on a DIY project in the garage or backyard since it’s safe to use inside and outside. It’s really easy to clean and store, making it the ideal folding table. When I purchased this table years ago, it came in a single pack, but now, Costco is selling it as a two-pack for $109.99 (about $55 a table) — which is an even better deal than I had.
Where to Buy a Comparable Folding Table if You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
If you don’t happen to have a Costco membership, you can still find a comparable multifunctional folding table and chairs on Amazon. This Cosco 6ft Fold-in-Half Blow Molded Folding Table costs $70.99 for a singular table (a little more expensive than the Costco one).
There’s also a four-pack of foldable chairs by the Lifetime brand available on Amazon for $119. Alternatively, if you prefer a round table over a rectangular one, there’s this 4-foot option.