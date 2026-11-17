Every time my husband and I host more than six people (the max number of chairs we have around our dining table), we always pull out our trusty fold-in-half table, along with the folding chairs. We dress up the tables for whatever the event is for with a decorative tablecloth, plus any tabletop decor. The extra table allows us to accommodate up to 14 guests comfortably in our house, but we have had up to 16 guests (including children) without any space issues. I love that the table folds in half, taking up 3 feet instead of 6 feet, and the chairs can stack against it perfectly. Most of the time they all sit in our garage, but we pull it out for more than just the parties we throw for special occasions or the holidays.