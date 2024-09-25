Costco Is Selling a Stunning 14-Piece Kitchen Essential for Just $30 (So Modern!)
From cast iron Dutch ovens to vintage-inspired bowls, Costco has proven itself as a great place to find discounted, high-quality kitchenware sets that double as decor. And now the brand has done it again — this time with an unbelievably modern mixing bowl set that’ll stun on your countertops and make all your fall cooking projects possible.
Instagram creator @costco.so.obsessed showed off the find in a recent post, writing, “Some fun finds at business control!”
Sold by the Tramontina brand, the 14-piece mixing set retails for $28.99 and includes two 10-ounce prep bowls, a 20-ounce mixing bowl, a 1.5-quart mixing bowl, a three-quart mixing bowl, a five-quart mixing bowl, an eight-quart mixing bowl, and seven individual lids. In other words, you’ve got all you need to prep, cook, and store. The bowls are stainless steel and will stand the test of time.
Even if you’re a year-round baker, you can display these mixing bowls on your countertop just for looks — because when you’re buying things for your space, no matter how much storage room you have, it’s important to consider fashion as much as function. If you’re going to be keeping items on display, then you want them to match your vibe — and for anyone who likes an industrial and modern style, this set will look so sleek.
