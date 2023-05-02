Costco Is Selling the Cutest Monstera Leaf Pet Bed
When shopping for a pet bed, you often look for something that looks comfy and will blend into its surroundings. But this new bed from Costco demands to be put on display — and you’ll want to do just that. Your dog will feel like a little fairy sitting on a leaf this summer, thanks to an adorable new pet bed from Costco.
It’s shaped like a giant Monstera leaf and comes in a rich emerald color to drive home the botanical look. Perfect for plant parents and their pups, this bed is bound to become a bestseller.
And if you’re the type to read reviews before you purchase anything, check out Penny the pitbull, who is already loving her new hangout spot.
The Friends Forever Leaf Pet Mat ($39.99) is thick enough to be placed on the floor as your pet’s regular bed, but it’s also thin enough to act as furniture protection, too. It features a foam slab base, and quilted velvet on one side and faux sherpa fabric on the other. The cover to the bed is also removable and machine washable.
One pet parent wrote on Costco’s website that this bed is amazing, adding, “It provides plenty of support and my corgi loves it … the dark green is beautiful as well and makes pet beds less of an eyesore in the living room!”
The Monstera leaf bed measures 34 inches by 42 inches, making it the perfect size for medium and small pups.
You can find this pet bed both online and in stores for just under $40. Who would have thought that pet beds could be so chic?