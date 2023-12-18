This “Adorable” Plate Set at Costco Is an Instant Christmas Classic
One of the best parts about celebrating the holidays is that nostalgic feeling you get from a time gone by, whether it’s memories from your own childhood or a time in history that feels simpler than the one we’re currently in. And if you want to bring more vintage nostalgia to your Christmas celebrations, Costco has just the thing. The warehouse store is selling two sets of ceramic plates that will take you back to the 1950s and ‘60s and might be perfect for your upcoming holiday dinner.
The Mr. Christmas brand has two sets of plates at Costco.com, each for under $40. The first is shaped and decorated like those kitschy lit-up Christmas trees your grandparents might’ve had. The second is a set of ceramic plates with vintage Christmas designs painted on the faces including two smiling Santas, a reindeer holding a candy cane, and a snow couple waving hello.
All of the plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and the Christmas tree set comes with six plates and a giant platter so you can prep your appetizer spread and then use the plates to serve. Or, do as Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account did and use the Christmas tree plates as bread plates next to your main dinnerware.
“These are so stinking cute,” one person commented on the Costco Guide Instagram post, and they really are. They’re available online-only, but if they’re sold out (or you’re not a Costco member), you can grab similar sets at Saks Off Fifth, Amazon, or Mr. Christmas.
“These plates are well-made and will be a keepsake for yearly Christmas dinner for our grandchildren and appetizers,” one person wrote in their Costco.com review about the scalloped plates set.
“Love these plates,” another person wrote. “The picture on each plate is beautiful!!!”
Grab both of these nostalgic plate sets now and keep them on hand for so many Christmases to come!
Buy: Mr. Christmas Ceramic Christmas Tree Plate Set (Set Of 4), $47.99 (normally $49.99); Mr. Christmas Vintage Christmas Dessert Plates Dinnerware (Set Of 4), $19.99 (normally $39.99)