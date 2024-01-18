This 8-Foot-Tall Faux Olive Tree at Costco Is the “Best Faux Tree” You’ll Ever See
It feels like everything is bigger at Costco, and it’s not just true for the oversized pantry and personal care essentials. Costco’s plant selection is especially big (not to mention beautiful!), and right now, people are loving the store’s faux 8’ olive tree. They’re loving it so much, in fact, that it’s currently out of stock online, which means you’ll want to check out your local store to snatch up this stunning faux tree for your space.
At $499.99 online and $379.99 in stores, it’s definitely a pricey investment piece. But if you aren’t able (or don’t want to) invest in a real olive tree, it’s clear why this one — with its gorgeous contemporary off-white planter and realistic-looking leaves, branches, and trunk — is worth every penny. It requires no watering, sunlight, pruning, or maintenance expenses, and it’ll look gorgeous in any room of your house, as plenty of five-star reviewers point out.
“I have been searching online and in stores for faux indoor trees for months,” shared one recent happy shopper. “Nothing beats this tree. It’s tall, has multiple trunks instead of a single trunk, comes with a nice pot and nice fake dirt, and looks decently real. The price is a steal at 500. I saw more realistic trees that cost 1k but didn’t come with a pot and weren’t as tall. My wife and I bought two of these and are very happy with our purchase.”
Another person wrote: “Over the years I spent many hundreds of dollars on large plants/trees that would end up looking sad after a few months, no matter what I did. This particular location in the middle of my living room area doesn’t get a ton of light, but my new olive tree won’t be bothered by it!”
Yet another called it “of significant size and beauty,” and another simply dubbed it the “best faux tree [they’ve] ever seen,” adding, “Don’t hesitate. Just buy it. The pot it comes in is modern looking and takes the guess work out of finding the right pot. The stem is realistic looking. The leaves are good looking too. The branches are easy to assemble. It’s super tall and looks real.”
If spending upwards of $380 for a faux tree just isn’t in the budget, no sweat. Target has an equally worthy — and similarly high-rated — 93” olive tree that’s nearly as tall for just $250. The tree, made by Threshold, includes a chic modern planter pot and plenty of lush leaves, but at a more wallet-friendly price point than Costco’s version. And with more than 350 stellar reviews and counting, it seems likely that it could sell out online, too… so don’t wait too long to grab one to call your own.