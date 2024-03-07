Newsletters

Costco’s New $40 Palm Trees Are Such a Steal (You’ll Want Three!)

Abby Monteil
published about 8 hours ago
Spring is almost here, but if you’re ready to add a summery botanical touch to your home, you might want to invest in a palm tree. With their bright green fronds, these plants instantly evoke a sense of beachy ease. And if you’re a Costco member, you can score a huge palm tree at the retailer for just $47.99.

TikToker @spottedatcostco shared the find in a recent video, writing, “Plant daddy season is in full swing at Costco.”

They clarified that the plant is a queen palm, and that a similar variety of palm — known as a phoenix roebelenii — is also available for $39.99.

“Jealous!” one commenter wrote. “No palm trees in the Midwest 😂.”

“Wow great price,” another commented.

Queen palm trees do best when they get full sunlight and are planted in sandy, acidic soils. Watering an adult plant a few times a week in summer and winter should be sufficient, so make sure not to over-water it! And if you’re a pet parent, you’ll be happy to know that queen palms are non-toxic for cats and dogs.

Stunning on its own or as part of your larger plant family, palm trees add tropical flair to any space. You can pick one up now while they’re only $47.99 at Costco. If you’re not near a Costco, you can find a similar palm on Amazon for $48.99.

Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant
$39.80$48.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s palm trees are slightly smaller at three to four feet, making them a good alternative if you’d rather start smaller.

