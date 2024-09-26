Costco’s Best-Selling Storage Staple Is Finally Back in Stock (It’s a Must-Have for Every Room!)
It’s baaack! And if you missed it last time it was on the warehouse floor, you’re definitely going to want to grab this Costco mesh cart while it’s back in stock this month. “Hot Find!” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption shared on September 22. “The rolling carts with drawers are back at Costco!!”
“I made a mistake of only buying one earlier in the year, and I couldn’t find anything near as nice for the value that I got this one for,” she continued in her video. “I use [mine] in my bedroom closet, and I love how large the drawers are as well as the tabletop. This is such an excellent value.”
Laura isn’t the only one happy she bought hers when she had the chance. According to others who’ve already picked up their rolling cart, it’s added so much extra storage to their spaces and the stylish wood top doubles as an extra work surface, too. Oh, and did I mention you get all of this for under $55? Yeah, as if you needed any more convincing.
Each Costco cart comes with four mesh drawers that glide smoothly, and the cart can easily wheel around on its included casters (although, you also can switch them out with stationary feet that come included in the box).
“We used it as a rolling baby storage cart — we were able to store all the baby essentials and still put a changing table on top so we had everything at our fingertips,” one person commented on Laura’s post.
Another said, “I LOVE our cart! It is so well-made and functions beautifully. We use ours in the dining room as a station for homework/educational workbooks, arts and crafts, and games. It easily rolls into a corner and looks nice, and we pull it out after dinner to do homework, games, and/or crafts.”
Others noted they use theirs for sewing and craft supplies, or to store their collection of sweaters. And one parent said they have packed theirs full of Barbie stuff.
You can also use your Costco membership to pick up the cart online for just under $60. But if your store is already sold by the time you read this, don’t worry. There’s a similar mesh rolling cart available on Amazon that works just as well.
It’s a bit more expensive than the Costco version, but with a sleek black frame and more angular drawers, it could be seen as a bit more stylish than Costco’s.
Whatever you need to get organized this fall and winter — be it winter accessories, sweaters, or homework supplies — this cart will get the job done. And for just $55, you’re getting a steal.
Buy: Mind Reader Cart with Drawers, $78.57