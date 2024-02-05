Costco’s “Amazing” $50 Storage Cart Is a Game Changer for Clutter
If you’re working on your New Year’s resolution to get organized, Costco has just the thing to help you out. The big-box retailer is selling a super-sturdy mesh rolling cart that can be used in any room in your house — and it’s only $50, which is a total steal.
“I love this storage cart from Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video posted to her page on February 2. “I passed by it a few weeks ago and I didn’t buy it that day because I wanted to do some research on it … I went back, and it was gone. Fast forward to today and they had two sitting there. This cart is huge. It’s also super sturdy and it’s going to be perfect in my closet.”
Unlike plastic rolling carts, the Costco version comes with a steel frame that won’t warp or crack over time and the mesh drawers feature an “easy-glide” construction that will prevent them from jumping the track or getting stuck.
And those who already bought this cart can’t help but sing its praises. “I bought one for my classroom and it’s amazing!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another added, “Grabbed one, loved it, and went back for two more!”
Plus, the price is honestly hard to beat. “Looks awesome, has wheels, and is $10 cheaper than a similar Target brand one I’ve been eyeballing. Thanks for sharing!” someone else commented.
The only con about this rolling mesh cart is that it’s only available at Costco warehouses, which means if your Costco doesn’t have it in stock, you’re out of luck. There are a few alternatives with similar vibes to the Costco cart, including the LENNART $15 IKEA mesh drawer unit that has back wheels and is small enough to fit under a desk for extra storage.
Or, you can check out this $80 cart from Amazon that also comes with a faux wood top and three deep drawers that’s available in three different sizes. The black color may fit more with your aesthetic, depending on the style of your space, and reviewers say it’s easy to assemble and offers way more storage than they originally expected.
Next time you're at Costco, hunt around to see if the mesh cart is in stock.