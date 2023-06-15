Costco Now Has a Scrub Daddy 8-Pack So You Can Stock Up
Loyal Scrub Daddy users: Get thee to a Costco, and fast. Costco locations nationwide have Scrub Daddy value packs in stock and, for just under $16 you can get enough Scrub Daddy sponges to hopefully last you an entire year.
“I’ve been wishing for Costco to get Scrub Daddy forever, and they finally did,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This is an eight-pack, which makes each sponge round $1.99 … these are the best sponges and they last for so long.”
For reference, Scrub Daddy sponges usually retail for $3.99, so this is a massive deal.
Scrub Daddy sponges are so unique because of their ability to transform their texture depending on what kind of water they’re being used with. In cooler water, the Scrub Daddy stays firm, making them great for extreme scrubbing. And in warm water, the sponge gets nice and soft for easy cleaning or absorption.
And the Scrub Daddy itself is also easy to keep clean — just give him a rinse at the end of your washing and watch the food and grime rinse off.
“I manifested seeing this post. As I was scrubbing my stove today I thought, Costco or Sam’s should have a big pack of these sponges,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another added, “I literally jumped up and down when I saw these in my store. I’d never seen them at Costco!”
Run to your nearest Costco now to grab a set of eight Scrub Daddy sponges for the unheard-of price of $15.99. And if you’re not a Costco member, you can still get a great deal on a 3-pack of Scrub Daddy sponges over on Amazon for under $10. Either way, you’ll be stocked and ready months down the road for any mess dinner throws your way.
Buy: Scrub Daddy (3 Count), $9.98