Costco Is Selling 5-Piece Storage Bin Sets in Acacia Wood for Only $35

Crafted using durable acacia wood, this multi-purpose five-piece storage bin set can be used in any room of the home. The super-versatile set features three smaller bins (11.25 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 3 inches tall) and two larger ones (12 inches long, 9.75 inches wide, 3.5 tall). Each bin is the perfect size for organizing a kitchen pantry, decluttering bedroom shelves, or tidying living room countertops. The bins feature natural acacia sides, a laminated MDF base, cut-out handles, and non-slip silicone pads to keep it in place. When not in use, the bins nest into each other to save space as well.