Costco Is Selling 5-Piece Storage Bin Sets in Acacia Wood for Only $35
I moved to a new home a few months ago and have been searching for plastic-free storage items. So when I came across a video showing off these aesthetically pleasing five-piece sets of acacia wood storage bins from Costco, I knew I had to check them out. Priced at only $35, it’s a complete steal! It also doesn’t hurt that it’s so chic and practical.
What’s the Seville Classics Acacia Storage Bin Set?
Crafted using durable acacia wood, this multi-purpose five-piece storage bin set can be used in any room of the home. The super-versatile set features three smaller bins (11.25 inches long, 6 inches wide, and 3 inches tall) and two larger ones (12 inches long, 9.75 inches wide, 3.5 tall). Each bin is the perfect size for organizing a kitchen pantry, decluttering bedroom shelves, or tidying living room countertops. The bins feature natural acacia sides, a laminated MDF base, cut-out handles, and non-slip silicone pads to keep it in place. When not in use, the bins nest into each other to save space as well.
Because this storage bin set is so affordable at only $35, I’m going to get two sets from Costco. I plan on placing one set in my kitchen pantry to organize my spices, condiments, tea collection, and other essentials. The second set I’m going to use in my living room and bedroom to organize daily knickknacks and my hair and makeup accessories. These minimalist acacia wood bins perfectly complement the modern design style of my home.
An Alternative Option to Shop if You Don’t Have a Costco Membership
However, if you’re not a Costco member or don’t live near one, don’t worry: You can purchase this similar acacia storage organizer box set from QVC. This set is made by the same brand but features 10 pieces in varying sizes for $54. It’s slightly more expensive than the Costco set, but just as visually arresting and functional.