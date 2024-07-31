The “Perfect” Costco Organizing Superhero You’ll Use in Your Kitchen, Pantry, and Bathroom (It’s Just $25!)
I know I’m not the only one who feels like keeping all of my things in a cupboard or drawer so they’re easily accessible can quickly turn into a disorganized and cluttered nightmare. But that’s where having the right gear and organizing tools comes into play. And while you might think Costco is best known for its big-bulk deals, don’t count the popular warehouse retailer out when it comes to finding great cabinet, drawer, and pantry organization solutions at budget-friendly prices for all types of spaces. Like, for example, this chic full-service bamboo organizer that clears clutter in a snap for just $25.
Instagram content creator Angela Ackerman (@costcoguide) shared the Costco find in a July 22 post, and I immediately wanted to add it to my cart.
“I just picked up this sliding bin organizer, and I absolutely love it,” she said in the video, first panning over the organizer in store and then showing how she uses it in her home pantry.
“I threw it in my pantry, and it’s great to store fruits and veggies to keep them all organized,” she added. “You can even put spices [in it] or throw it under a bathroom sink, and it’s only $24.99.”
“I should have done a before and after [of my pantry] because mine was a disaster,” Angela captioned the post. “I think I’m going back for a couple more!”
Sold by the brand Seville at Costco, the organizer comes with four non-slip feet to ensure that everything you store within it stays secure, and the bamboo finish makes it easy to clean in case there are accidental spills.
“Love this,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Costco’s website. “Nice and compact, but has plenty of room.”
The organizer is available to order online and ships directly to your door, although you’ll have to pay the slightly higher price of $33.99. You can shop and buy the Seville Sliding Organizer on Instacart. According to Costco’s site, the bin dimensions measure 8 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep by 3.75 inches high (each) and the overall dimensions of the product measure 9 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 12.37 inches high. The length of the item means it’ll take up more space on your countertop or in your pantry, but it’ll make it a heck of a lot easier to store items and keep them organized for whenever you need them.
If you’re not a Costco member, you can order a similar organizer from Amazon for $29.99 by the brand Ukonvi. It’s wider than the Seville sliding organizer (and not as deep), but depending on your space, it might work better for your needs.
Or you could buy both and use them for different needs in different rooms.
Buy: Bathroom Countertop Organizer, $29.99