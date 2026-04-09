The Practical Storage Solution You Need to Buy at Costco This Week (It’s $200 Off)

You do need to build the shed yourself (it comes with an instruction manual, but you could always hire someone to do it for you), and you’ll need a concrete or wood foundation underneath it. The shed normally retails online at Costco for $1,149.99, but right now it’s $949.99. Still not cheap per se, but then again, it is an entire shed. The $200-off discount is only valid until April 30, so if you’re interested, I’d move sooner rather than later.