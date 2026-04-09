The Practical Storage Solution You Need to Buy at Costco This Week (It’s $200 Off)
There’s a lot you can get at Costco. If you need something for your yard, there’s a high likelihood you can get it at the warehouse chain, whether it’s gardening accessories or a retractable shade for your patio. Even if you’re looking for a full-size shed with double doors big enough to fit multiple adults and more, you can indeed get that at Costco, and for a few more weeks, it’s on sale.
What Is the Suncast Modernist 8’x7’ Dual Barn Door Storage Shed?
As you can see in this Instagram video by the Costco Twins, the Suncast Modernist Dual Barn Door Storage Shed stands fully assembled in stores, sliding double barn doors and all. It’s very spacious, considering both eponymous Twins can fit inside the shed with lots of room to spare. The shed has a capacity of 362 cubic feet and measures 8×7 feet. It’s made of resin with a steel frame structure, has two windows, and comes with four hooks inside for hanging tools or whatever you wish.
You do need to build the shed yourself (it comes with an instruction manual, but you could always hire someone to do it for you), and you’ll need a concrete or wood foundation underneath it. The shed normally retails online at Costco for $1,149.99, but right now it’s $949.99. Still not cheap per se, but then again, it is an entire shed. The $200-off discount is only valid until April 30, so if you’re interested, I’d move sooner rather than later.
Another Way to Shop This Storage Shed
If you don’t have a Costco membership or for some reason can’t get this shed at Costco, you can get the very same Suncast storage shed at Ace Hardware. The size, shape, and design are all the same; the only difference is the price. At Ace, the shed is $1,249.99. That’s a bit more than the current Costco price, but in case you’re prone to procrastination, it’s technically only $100 more than the non-sale price that kicks in after April 30.