Costco’s Thanksgiving Hours Will Encourage You to Shop Soon
Somehow, this week is already Thanksgiving, which means that it’s time to start figuring out your plans for the holiday. If you’re cooking for a handful of people, you might want to begin grocery shopping before Wednesday afternoon to avoid any crowded stores.
As you’re purchasing the remainder of the seasonal goodies on your grocery list and trying to buy in bulk or save a buck or two, you’re probably wondering: Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?
If you’re heading to Costco for some last-minute ingredients, run your errands prior to the holiday, because the retailer will not be open on Thanksgiving. It’s common for the store to be closed on this holiday every year, but don’t worry — they’ll be open the following morning for all of your Black Friday shopping needs.
While you’re grabbing the essentials for your Friendsgiving spread, keep an eye out for the crispy onions by Fresh Gourmet to save yourself some time during your Thanksgiving prep! This bag will come in handy for topping your green bean casserole, plus you can use them for burgers or tacos once your Thursday night leftovers are finished. Before you leave, don’t forget to grab one of the store’s famous pastries, like an apple pie or pecan pie. Either dessert will be the perfect sweet treat to end your Thanksgiving dinner.
Costco’s early Black Friday deals are already in effect, and the sale includes discounted appliances, electronics, clothing, and furniture. If you’ve wanted to upgrade the tech in your home, now is the time. From something minimal like a robotic vacuum cleaner to an improvement in your television’s sound system, these early deals may prove themselves to be better than the actual Black Friday sales.
Since Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day, it’s recommended to do your shopping anytime before Wednesday evening (especially if there’s a traffic jam in the parking lot). And while you’re shopping, keep an eye out for one of Costco’s chef-approved cutting boards. Not only is the three-piece set a good deal, but they’ll get the job done for all of the vegetables you’ll be slicing on Thursday.