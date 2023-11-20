Costco’s Thanksgiving Hours Will Encourage You to Shop Soon

Costco’s early Black Friday deals are already in effect, and the sale includes discounted appliances, electronics, clothing, and furniture. If you’ve wanted to upgrade the tech in your home, now is the time. From something minimal like a robotic vacuum cleaner to an improvement in your television’s sound system, these early deals may prove themselves to be better than the actual Black Friday sales.



Since Costco is closed on Thanksgiving Day, it’s recommended to do your shopping anytime before Wednesday evening (especially if there’s a traffic jam in the parking lot). And while you’re shopping, keep an eye out for one of Costco’s chef-approved cutting boards. Not only is the three-piece set a good deal, but they’ll get the job done for all of the vegetables you’ll be slicing on Thursday.