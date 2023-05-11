This Chic Touchscreen Toaster Is on Sale at Costco Right Now
You’ve likely seen those smart kitchens that have touch-sensitive faucets, range hoods that look like flat-screen TVs, and touchscreen refrigerators that tell you what food you have in stock without you having to open the door. Thanks to Costco, you can get one step closer to living in one of these smart houses with the Sur La Table 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster that the store currently has marked down to just $30.
Sure, it won’t tell you the weather or scan your bread to give you a carb count. But it definitely looks cool and feels futuristic to use.
“The Sur La Table touchscreen toaster is $10 off right now on Costco.com,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in a May 4 video. “I bought this in February and absolutely love it. It’s so fancy and sleek. It has seven toast functions and I love that I can watch the countdown timer. My toast comes out perfect every time.”
The Sur La Table touchscreen toaster also features seven shade settings so you can get your ideal color of toast every time. The toast channels also expand and contract, so every type of bread fits snugly inside and toasts evenly, and there are even buttons specifically to defrost and preheat.
And if you grab the toaster from Costco right now, you can save $10 between now and May 14.
So while you’re saving up to invest in a fridge that talks to you, you can give your morning toast a high-tech upgrade without breaking the bank. Just head to Costco.com to take advantage of the sale.