Costco Is Selling the Coziest New Throws for Just $20 and I’m Buying 3 (or 4!)
Get ready to get cuddly after your next Costco trip: The warehouse store just got in three new throw blankets that are so soft, luxe, and weighty that you’ll feel as cozy on your couch as you do under the weighted blanket on your bed. They’re the ultimate fall and winter movie-watching blankets, and you can score one (or two) for just under $20.
“These are the nicest and heaviest throws that I spotted today at Costco,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds said in a recent video. “It almost feels like a weighted blanket, which I love.”
You can choose from either a white bouclé throw, a super-plush chenille corduroy, or a gray faux fur. Each blanket measures a spacious 60 by 70 inches, so you can use them on your bed for some extra warmth, too.
“I had to get the white because I’m on a bouclé kick!” Laura wrote in her caption. “They’re all really soft and they have a great weight to them!”
“Now that I think of it, I can never have enough blankets,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another said, “Yay! New blankets for my cats!” to which Laura replied, “Same in my house.”
The throws, which are from the brand Jennifer Adams, are also available on Costco’s website right now for just under $25. According to their listings, these blankets can be tossed in the washing machine and tumble dried on low for easy care — great news for the cat parents out there!
And at just $20 each in-store, you can grab one for your couch, one for your bed, and another just to have on hand for when you’re watching movies with a friend.
Head to Costco to pick up a Jennifer Adams throw blanket while they’re on the store floor to make sure your fall and winter season will be as cozy as possible.