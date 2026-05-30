I admit as a non-chicken owner I’m not often on the hunt for chicken coops, but when I saw this video by @costcohotfinds showcasing a lemon yellow and white chicken coop built to look like a miniature farmhouse for $379.99, I couldn’t help but pay attention. “It has a run with a ramp, adorable little windows, roosting bars, and even a nesting box,” the video creator raves. Not every residential area allows backyard chickens, but some commenters say other animals can enjoy the coop too — even just for the occasional playtime. “I feel my cats would love this,” one writes, while another person says she uses it to house her rabbit.