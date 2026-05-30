Costco Is Selling the Cutest Cottage Chicken Coop in a Lemon Yellow
Living somewhere that permits backyard chickens means the possibility of farm-fresh eggs and little feathered friends, but it’s also a commitment you have to prepare for. If you’re getting chickens or chicks, they’ll need somewhere to live like a chicken coop. And instead of just getting a basic-looking one, you can get a super-cute one at Costco right now.
What Is the Costco Chicken Coop Cottage?
I admit as a non-chicken owner I’m not often on the hunt for chicken coops, but when I saw this video by @costcohotfinds showcasing a lemon yellow and white chicken coop built to look like a miniature farmhouse for $379.99, I couldn’t help but pay attention. “It has a run with a ramp, adorable little windows, roosting bars, and even a nesting box,” the video creator raves. Not every residential area allows backyard chickens, but some commenters say other animals can enjoy the coop too — even just for the occasional playtime. “I feel my cats would love this,” one writes, while another person says she uses it to house her rabbit.
At the moment, I can’t find this exact chicken coop on Costco’s website, so it may only be available in stores. However, the Zylina Superior Hen House, available online at Costco for $399.99, has a similar cottage-like design with a roof, ramp, and window.
An Alternative Chicken Coop to Buy if You Aren’t a Costco Member
If you like this cute chicken cottage but don’t live by a Costco or aren’t a Costco member, you have other options. Over at Walmart, the Petscossett Chicken Coop and Run is basically a red and white version of the yellow Costco coop, plus it comes on wheels. The two-story coop is 67 inches long with an asphalt roof and wooden body, and is designed to hold one or two chickens.