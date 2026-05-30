Costco Is Selling the Cutest Cottage Chicken Coop in a Lemon Yellow

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published now
Add Us
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada. March 8, 2026. Exterior of a Costco Wholesale warehouse building featuring the large red and blue brand logo against a blue sky.
See More Images
Credit: Habanero Pixel/Shutterstock

Living somewhere that permits backyard chickens means the possibility of farm-fresh eggs and little feathered friends, but it’s also a commitment you have to prepare for. If you’re getting chickens or chicks, they’ll need somewhere to live like a chicken coop. And instead of just getting a basic-looking one, you can get a super-cute one at Costco right now.

What Is the Costco Chicken Coop Cottage?

I admit as a non-chicken owner I’m not often on the hunt for chicken coops, but when I saw this video by @costcohotfinds showcasing a lemon yellow and white chicken coop built to look like a miniature farmhouse for $379.99, I couldn’t help but pay attention. “It has a run with a ramp, adorable little windows, roosting bars, and even a nesting box,” the video creator raves. Not every residential area allows backyard chickens, but some commenters say other animals can enjoy the coop too — even just for the occasional playtime. “I feel my cats would love this,” one writes, while another person says she uses it to house her rabbit.

At the moment, I can’t find this exact chicken coop on Costco’s website, so it may only be available in stores. However, the Zylina Superior Hen House, available online at Costco for $399.99, has a similar cottage-like design with a roof, ramp, and window.

PETSCOSSET Chicken Coop and Run
$320$170
$170 at Walmart

An Alternative Chicken Coop to Buy if You Aren’t a Costco Member

If you like this cute chicken cottage but don’t live by a Costco or aren’t a Costco member, you have other options. Over at Walmart, the Petscossett Chicken Coop and Run is basically a red and white version of the yellow Costco coop, plus it comes on wheels. The two-story coop is 67 inches long with an asphalt roof and wooden body, and is designed to hold one or two chickens.

Filed in:
Life
costco
walmart
outdoor plants & spaces
pets

More to Love from Apartment Therapy