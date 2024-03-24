Crate & Barrel Just Dropped the Most Fabulous West-African Inspired Collab
There’s no denying that Crate & Barrel is one of the quintessential home goods stores, and there’s nothing better than seeing one of their well-crafted collabs.
Their latest collab is full of wonderfully colorful pieces created with Chef Eric Adjepong, a Top Chef alum and first-generation Ghanaian-American known for infusing his food with West African flavors. True to form, he’s infused his new kitchen collection with his Ghanaian roots, adding a New York hometown flair, and the results are absolutely stunning.
“The food, clothing, and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people’s kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art,” Chef Adjepong explained in a press release. A quick look through the collection, which relies on “modern techniques, bold color, and West African design influences,” confirms this: Every item has a place and a purpose, but is obviously meant to serve as decor as well.
The collection features everything from glassware to serving platters and table decor, and uses traditional West African materials like clay and terracotta. If you want to add a pop of color to your table, consider the Kuruwa Hammered Glass Double Old Fashioned Glass or the Didi Recycled Clay Mini Bowls.
If you prefer something a little more subdued, the Ayowa Dark Grey Clay Communal Bowl is perfect for serving big meals to share, and it’s oven-safe, so you can use it to both cook and serve. The black-and-white Didi Ketoa Terracotta Appetizer Plates, inspired by motifs found on West African beads, are another subtle piece of tableware that’s sure to inspire some curiosity among your guests.
Last but not least are the beautifully woven pieces of decor, including the Decorative Market Basket, which is both gorgeous and completely functional, and is inspired by Chef Eric’s family baskets that were used to store produce in the kitchen.
If you’d prefer something that goes on your table instead of in your kitchen, check out the Adidibea Reversible Print Table Runner, which features a gorgeous colorful striped pattern on one side and a black-and-white block print on the other, so you can use it no matter what kind of look you’re going for.
The collection also features beautiful wood offerings like the Twa Wood Cutting Boards, and metal pieces like the Nkwanta Hammered Brass Punch Bowl Ladle (one of Chef Adjepong’s favorites!) and the Susu Gold Metallic Measuring Spoons. The variety of materials, textures, designs, and colors makes this one of the best collections to come out of Crate & Barrel lately, so you’d better place your order before it all sells out!