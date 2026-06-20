I’m Putting a Curtain Rod on My Entryway Wall (It’s a Smart Storage Trick!)

I discovered the existence of a curtain rod shoe rack thanks to a recent Instagram video by content creator Chloe Eleanor. With earnest enthusiasm, she says she’s trying to find cheap solutions for her home, because she just bought it and now doesn’t have much spare cash. So instead of buying a shoe rack, she uses a wooden dowel and curtain rod brackets low to the ground on her closet wall and stashes her shoes in between the dowel and the wall. (If you want to take it a step further, commenters suggest covering the wall with vinyl or paper to prevent it from getting dirty or scuffed from your shoes.)