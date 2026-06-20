I’m Putting a Curtain Rod on My Entryway Wall (It’s a Smart Storage Trick!)
I used to think curtain rods were just for hanging curtains. Now I know the truth: Curtain rods contain multitudes. You can turn a wall-mounted curtain rod into a storage rack for purses, or even put it on your living room wall to store blankets. And now I know yet another clever use for a curtain rod: creating a DIY shoe rack.
Why a Curtain Rod Is the Perfect Shoe Organizer
I discovered the existence of a curtain rod shoe rack thanks to a recent Instagram video by content creator Chloe Eleanor. With earnest enthusiasm, she says she’s trying to find cheap solutions for her home, because she just bought it and now doesn’t have much spare cash. So instead of buying a shoe rack, she uses a wooden dowel and curtain rod brackets low to the ground on her closet wall and stashes her shoes in between the dowel and the wall. (If you want to take it a step further, commenters suggest covering the wall with vinyl or paper to prevent it from getting dirty or scuffed from your shoes.)
You can copy this hack by simply using a curtain rod (which typically has brackets included), if you don’t have a wooden dowel — just be mindful of the curtain rod style you are choosing. You want a curtain rod with brackets because it’ll allow you to adjust the space between the rod and wall to fit shoes better (especially if you have a penchant for boots, platform wedges, or any other chunkier shoe). A curved curtain rod would sit too close to the wall. Eleanor places the rod in a closet, but you could also have this out on display in an entryway or living room.
A Curtain Rod to Shop
Eleanor was able to do this hack for free using items she already had at home — a wooden dowel and curtain rod brackets — but if you don’t have those items lying around you can purchase a traditional curtain rod, which often includes brackets.
This Amazon one has exactly what you need: a rod and adjustable brackets. Plus, it looks more stylish, comes in black or nickel, and costs only $20. Go wild with this hack and have fun storing your shoes!