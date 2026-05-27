I’m Putting a Curtain Rod on My Entryway Wall (It’s So Smart!)

Small-space organizing solutions are all about creativity. If you, like me, don’t have a ton of space for shelving units, closets, or drawers, your walls can be a lifesaver. I have recently discovered the power of a curtain rod as a storage solution. Put it on your wall and you can instantly corral blankets, or hang it from your ceiling and you can even store baskets in your kitchen. But why stop there? Why not use it for purse storage too!