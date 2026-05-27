I’m Putting a Curtain Rod on My Entryway Wall (It’s So Smart!)
Small-space organizing solutions are all about creativity. If you, like me, don’t have a ton of space for shelving units, closets, or drawers, your walls can be a lifesaver. I have recently discovered the power of a curtain rod as a storage solution. Put it on your wall and you can instantly corral blankets, or hang it from your ceiling and you can even store baskets in your kitchen. But why stop there? Why not use it for purse storage too!
Why You Should Put a Curtain Rod on Your Wall
I discovered this deceptively simple hack via an Instagram Reel by “style and life” content creator Paige Taylor. You see two anchors being drilled into a wall, then a curtain rod gets placed into the wall. Then a second curtain rod gets anchored to the wall, a couple of feet below. Finally they place many S-shaped metal hooks all along both rods.
Why This Curtain Rod Storage Hack Is Brilliant
Once the rods are mounted and the hooks are placed, Taylor fills the wall with dozens of handbags. It’s both a practical organizing solution and a way to showcase your style. Plus, you’ll always remember what bags you own.
It’s perfect if you don’t have an entryway closet, if you’re a big purse collector, or even if you just need a little bit of extra wall storage inside of your closet for your purses.
You can use any curtain rod for this DIY purse organizer, but considering bags can be heavy, it’s wise to go with something sturdy. While it technically isn’t a curtain rod per se, the 22-inch stainless steel IKEA KUNGFORS rail ($11.99) and accompanying S-hooks ($4.99 for a five-pack) is consistently praised online and should be a reliable way to hang whatever you please. But you could look anywhere online for the rod and hooks that match your home’s style.
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