I’m Putting Curtain Rods on My Fridge for Smart, Instant Storage

I’ve seen curtain rods creatively utilized for storage in living rooms, closets, and entryways, but thanks to a video by interior decorator Magdalena Canavan, I now know they can also be of great use when stuck to the side of your fridge. She places two magnetic curtain rods on the side of her fridge, adds S-shaped hooks, and hangs a variety of kitchen tools — including measuring cups, scissors, a mini basket for storing smaller non-hangable items, and a notepad on a mini clipboard. “Living in an under-800-square-foot house, I’m always on the lookout for ways to maximize space while keeping things cute,” she writes in the caption. ”This little addition has truly transformed my kitchen area!”