I’m Putting Curtain Rods on My Fridge for Smart, Instant Storage
In the last few months, I’ve learned that a curtain rod can be used for far more than just, well, curtains. I’ve learned that they are actually, secretly, storage superheroes.
A wall-mounted rod can easily become a rack for storing handbags or blankets in the living room. Side-by-side tension rods can act as shelving in the closet for bulky goods. And if you need a little extra storage space in your kitchen, a small curtain rod can help with that, too, according to an interior decorator. Place a tiny curtain rod on your fridge and you’ll have instant vertical storage.
Why You Should Put Curtain Rods on Your Fridge
I’ve seen curtain rods creatively utilized for storage in living rooms, closets, and entryways, but thanks to a video by interior decorator Magdalena Canavan, I now know they can also be of great use when stuck to the side of your fridge. She places two magnetic curtain rods on the side of her fridge, adds S-shaped hooks, and hangs a variety of kitchen tools — including measuring cups, scissors, a mini basket for storing smaller non-hangable items, and a notepad on a mini clipboard. “Living in an under-800-square-foot house, I’m always on the lookout for ways to maximize space while keeping things cute,” she writes in the caption. ”This little addition has truly transformed my kitchen area!”
The curtain rod in Canavan’s video isn’t just any old curtain rod; it’s magnetic and adjustable in size, which makes setup a breeze no matter how much fridge-side space you’re working with. If you can’t easily access the side of your fridge, feel free to try putting the rod on the front of the fridge or even on your dishwasher.
A Magnetic Curtain Rod to Use for the Fridge
If you want to find a magnetic curtain rod like the one in Canavan’s video, you can probably hunt one down at a local home goods or hardware store. If you’d rather shop online, though, there’s a 16-28-inch magnetic cafe curtain rod sold on Amazon in the color brass gold, and you can get a two-pack for $22.98.