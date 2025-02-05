“Cwtch” Is the Cozy Welsh Concept I’m Finding Comfort in This Winter

Other additions, such as scented candles, family photos, and heirlooms can also evoke a sense of place. However, if you crave an authentically cwtch-y environment, the key is a wool blanket, which is a household staple in Wales. “The Welsh have a long heritage of blanket-making, passing down precious blankets from generation to generation or the gift of blankets for weddings,” says Davies.



Maunder agrees that cwtch is more about the feeling of pure, unconditional warmth rather than adhering to a specific set of rules. “It provides a moment of emotional refuge, even in the most difficult times,” he says. Creating a space that fosters a sense of security, peace, and caring is what cwtch is all about. And that’s precisely the type of atmosphere I want to replicate in my home.