“Cwtch” Is the Cozy Welsh Concept I’m Finding Comfort in This Winter
I enjoy getting cozy any time of year, and that’s especially true mid-winter. As I type this, I’m snuggled in a blanket on my couch, flanked by three of my kitties. Sure, it’s an unconventional office space, but feeling comfy in my home is of utmost importance — especially as winter days drag on and it can feel like there’s not much to look forward to until spring. Plus, whether it’s just my husband and me or we have overnight guests, making my space feel like a haven is paramount.
As a born-and-raised Pennsylvanian, I could hardly wrap my head around a non-voweled word when I first heard of the Welsh concept of cwtch (pronounced “kutch”). But with the help of two experts in Wales, I delved deeper into the centuries-old term. Not only does it align with my desire for comfort during the doldrums of winter, but you may also find respite in it, too.
What Is Cwtch?
Cwtch can have several meanings. “It can mean a warm, loving embrace — a hug that makes you feel truly safe, cherished, and at home,” says Grant Maunder, who owns The Touring Club, an upscale bar in Penarth, Wales. Cwtch captures the true essence of the love and closeness of Welsh hospitality.
Marlene Davies, who owns Davies & Co, a lifestyle store with two locations in Carmarthenshire, Wales, says that cwtch extends beyond the physical. According to Davies, “It can be kind, welcoming words or sharing thoughtful gestures, such as a cup of cocoa or a slice of homemade cake,” which are all as good as a hug in Welsh culture.
Maunder also explains that in design, cwtch can mean a safe place, such as a cubbyhole or an intimate space by the fireplace. However, for Welsh folks, the best definition of cwtch combines the emotional and physical. “Cwtch carries an emotional depth that blends warmth, intimacy, and a sense of home,” adds Maunder.
How to Create a Cwtch Environment at Home
In addition to The Touring Company, Maunder co-owns a boutique hotel in the Swiss Alps, The Brecon. Although the accommodations are in Switzerland, Maunder has woven cwtch throughout for a home-away-from-home feeling. The rooms are furnished with cozy blankets from Melin Tregwynt in Pembrokeshire, as well as handmade touches, such as ceramics made by Maunder’s wife, Andréa, all of which foster that sense of coziness.
Including handcrafted, thoughtfully made pieces can add a sense of coziness to your home, but Davies says the concept of cwtch is a very personal thing. “It is all about creating a calming and soothing environment, which will be different for each person,” she clarifies. If you’re looking for a place to start, she recommends finding a comfortable chair and working from there.
“Surround yourself with things which make it really cozy — items which create fond memories, and the warming sense of nostalgia for you, such as photos or even books with a sentimental link,” says Davies.
Other additions, such as scented candles, family photos, and heirlooms can also evoke a sense of place. However, if you crave an authentically cwtch-y environment, the key is a wool blanket, which is a household staple in Wales. “The Welsh have a long heritage of blanket-making, passing down precious blankets from generation to generation or the gift of blankets for weddings,” says Davies.
Maunder agrees that cwtch is more about the feeling of pure, unconditional warmth rather than adhering to a specific set of rules. “It provides a moment of emotional refuge, even in the most difficult times,” he says. Creating a space that fosters a sense of security, peace, and caring is what cwtch is all about. And that’s precisely the type of atmosphere I want to replicate in my home.