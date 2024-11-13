This Under-$50 The Home Depot Living Room Hack Is the Best Small-Space Storage Idea I’ve Seen Recently
It’s finally throw blanket season, and that means you’ve probably already taken your favorite styles out of storage — and there’s a good chance they’re now covering all your living room furniture. Sure, you could stuff them all into a large basket, but you have to grapple with the nightmare of trying to reach the one at the bottom without the rest tumbling out. Instead, you might want to install a blanket bar on your living room wall, as one Instagrammer did using a super-common hardware store find.
“One of my most favorite DIYs was creating this custom brass blanket bar,” Molly Featherstone, from The Lone Goose Co. on Instagram, wrote in a recent caption. “I love having them on display and no longer stuffed in a basket or strewn all over the living room.”
Rather than taking up precious floor space or dominating the couch, Featherstone’s blanket bar maximizes a blank wall. It’s made from one-inch round brass pipe, which she got from OnlineMetals.com and anchored to the wall using matching flanges and ells. You can find similar options at your local hardware store, though, like this brass rod from The Home Depot.
If you’re not looking for something so heavy-duty, curtain rods would also work well — just make sure you’re using hardware that’s strong enough to hold up weightier blankets. This one from Amazon is a great dupe for the blanket bar Featherstone installed. Secure the ends of the rod into wall studs to ensure it stays in place and holds up over time.
Featherstone lined up three pieces of piping in a row, one of which appears slightly longer than the others, but you can choose however many you want to install in your own home, depending on wall space and how many blankets you have. (This could even work well for hanging bathroom towels, too!)
Not only does a wall-mounted blanket bar give you a convenient spot to hang all your favorite throws, but it also adds a splash of color to your living room — no framed artwork required. You can even re-style the display with different blankets and patterns from season to season with this easy DIY!