I’m Putting This Dollar General Bread Box in My Bathroom (It’s So Pretty!)
When I first heard about using a bread box in the bathroom, I was instantly obsessed with the idea. I learned about this ingenious trick from fellow editor Quinn Fish, who uses it to store and hide away anything she doesn’t want out in the open, like her medications, ointments, toothpastes, etc.
I couldn’t wait to give it a try, but finding a bread box I actually wanted to use was starting to feel impossible. Because I have a small bathroom and limited storage space, anything I add to the room needs to be stylish and practical. So when I stumbled upon this super cute bread box from Dollar General, I knew immediately that it would be perfect.
Why This Dollar General Bread Box Is Perfect for Bathroom Storage
A part of the newest and limited-time collection at Dollar General, the Holly Williams Blue Floral Bread Box was everything I was looking for in a bread box turned bathroom storage gem. It features a charmingly gorgeous and delicate floral design, has a wooden bamboo lid, and costs only $12.99.
While it does feature a “BREAD” label on the front, you could simply turn it around to hide the label if you happen to also use it outside of the kitchen. I imagine it would look perfect on the open shelf in my bathroom cabinet, holding hair care products, medication, or even tissue paper. Alternatively, this would look great in the bedroom to hold jewelry, in the closet for scarf storage, or in a home office to hold paper and office supplies.
An Alternative Bread Box to Use in Your Bathroom
If you don’t live near a Dollar General or can’t find a bread box in your local store, there are options online that look similar, but cost a little more. This option on Amazon is priced at $40, but looks just as fantastic as the Dollar General one.
The China rose bread bin has a similar design to the Dollar General bread box, plus it has a rust-resistant finish. If that style doesn’t suit you, there are three other options to choose from: a dark navy with birds and flowers (Elveden navy), white with birds and flowers (Elveden white), and a white with wild meadow florals (wild meadow).