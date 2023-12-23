Dollar General’s Christmas Hours Aren’t in Your Favor
Christmas shopping can be chaotic — especially as the holiday gets closer and closer. You’ll suddenly find out that you need tape, serveware for a seasonal dish, and an emergency pack of bandages at the last minute. If you’re looking for an activity to keep children or loved ones busy before Christmas dinner, Dollar General stores typically have a variety of toys and puzzles under $10 that you can quickly pick up before the holiday.
Because retailers like Target and Walmart usually have an overwhelming amount of foot traffic near Christmas, it’s probably best to avoid large stores with never-ending lines, so you might be wondering the following question: What are Dollar General’s Christmas hours?
Although Dollar General is usually convenient for a quick and cheap shopping trip, the store will not be open on Christmas. Other retailers like CVS and Walgreens are open on Christmas Day, so you won’t be left totally high and dry. However, the store will be open on Christmas Eve, but you’ll need to use the online store locator tool to confirm operating hours, address, and phone number.
If you’re hosting family or friends this Christmas, it’s a safe move to purchase any serveware or disposable baking dishes ahead of time, and Dollar General is a hidden gem when it comes to those products. Plus, you can keep an eye out for any stocking stuffers that you can add overnight on Christmas Eve (just like Santa). Don’t forget to call your local Dollar General store to confirm hours of operation prior to a weekend errand run. Happy holidays!