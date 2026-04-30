Dollar General’s New $2 Kitchen Finds Are Pure Cottagecore Magic
Since when does a big Dollar General haul look as if you made off with a whole bag of high-end designer essentials? Since right now, thanks to a brand-new collection with Holly Williams that is truly turning heads (it’s maybe even buzzier than last year’s Dolly Parton’s drop!).
Dollar General just unveiled a new collection that is a cottagecore-lover’s dream (think: toile and ditzy floral prints, scalloped edges, light blue and baby pink), and everything is so affordably priced that you’ll want to buy one of each.
Dollar General’s Adorable New Kitchen Must-Haves Start at Just $2
“Dollar General knocked my socks off,” Kathryn from Do It On A Dime on Instagram shared in a recent video. “This is a brand-new line. It’s by Holly Williams, starting at $2 each. I absolutely adored all of the prints … these gorgeous scalloped-edge plates were $2.”
These scalloped plates, which are made of shatterproof melamine, also come with matching bowls and a platter so you can outfit your entire patio table with a full set. They’re also super-lightweight, which makes them perfect for picnics and beach days — they won’t weigh down your basket or beach bag like ceramic plates would!
If those plates look familiar, that’s because you can shop similar designs from Pottery Barn. The Heirloom Queen Anne Dinner Plates come in a set of four and feature a blue edge, like the Holly Williams plates. However, the Pottery Barn designs are made from ceramic stoneware so they’re best for indoor dining.
And how cute are the ruffled placemats from Dollar General? They’re already out of stock online, so you’ll have to check your nearest store to see if they’re still available. The pattern and gathered edges make them look so much more expensive than just $3 each.
These placemats from Wayfair give a similar vibe. They’re made with 100% cotton and feature a ruffle around all four edges. They’re soft, whimsical, and come in two neutral colors that will go with any existing cottagecore-themed kitchenware.
Take a stroll through your local Dollar General to check out the entire collection from Holly Williams. It’s going to be hard to choose favorites — but luckily with prices so low, you can go home with all of your favorite finds (and more!).
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