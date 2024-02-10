The “So Pretty” $2 Cups at Dollar General Shoppers Are Buying 4 at a Time

If you’re like me and had to have these immediately, you’ve got a few options. You can check the inventory at your local Dollar General by either going directly to the store to see what’s available or, as Esther recommends, using the Dollar General app to find out. But if you’re also like me and aren’t willing to leave it up to fate, Amazon is selling a set of four hobnail drinking glasses that you can shop and buy right now, no work required.



The set via Amazon comes in four different color options in addition to the clear — blue, gray, blue green, and wine — and can hold up to 12 ounces of liquids (for comparison, the Dollar General glasses hold 13 ounces). They’re notably more expensive than the Dollar General cups, which are sold individually, at $34.99, but the ease, convenience, and peace of mind of knowing you got the ones you wanted might be worth it.