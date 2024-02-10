The “So Pretty” $2 Cups at Dollar General Shoppers Are Buying 4 at a Time
There’s nothing that makes me more excited for the changing seasons (come on, spring!) quite like refreshing my space with light, bright, and airy finds. While I love winter and being cozy, I’m never going to say no to an opportunity to shop for whimsical, seasonal finds that make my space feel punchy and fun. So when TikTok user Esther (lifeasesther1996) posted a video sharing all of the latest must-buy Dollar General finds, I immediately added the $2 glass cups to my list.
Esther captioned the video by saying “spring has sprung” at Dollar General, and she’s right. The video is chock-full of beautiful seasonal finds at the store, but it’s the cups at the start that really caught my eye. At just $2 each, they’d easily take over as my go-to serveware, whether I’m using them for myself on a day-to-day basis or saving for occasions when I’m entertaining guests. And they’re beautiful, too.
Commenters on the post agree, with one person writing, “Those glasses are so pretty!” and another adding that she wiped her local Dollar General stock completely out. “I got 4 of those cups, all my store had,” Meghan Leigh Burns wrote on the video, and she said she’s “been on the hunt for more since 😍”
If you’re like me and had to have these immediately, you’ve got a few options. You can check the inventory at your local Dollar General by either going directly to the store to see what’s available or, as Esther recommends, using the Dollar General app to find out. But if you’re also like me and aren’t willing to leave it up to fate, Amazon is selling a set of four hobnail drinking glasses that you can shop and buy right now, no work required.
The set via Amazon comes in four different color options in addition to the clear — blue, gray, blue green, and wine — and can hold up to 12 ounces of liquids (for comparison, the Dollar General glasses hold 13 ounces). They’re notably more expensive than the Dollar General cups, which are sold individually, at $34.99, but the ease, convenience, and peace of mind of knowing you got the ones you wanted might be worth it.
While you’re at the store, do yourself a favor and keep your eyes peeled for Dollar General’s embossed mugs and this gorgeous Dollar General floral measuring cup (with matching spice jars!). You just might find bringing home an entirely new set of gorgeous kitchen gems is exactly what you need to will spring into existence ASAP.