Dollar General Is Selling a $4 Storage Gem That’s So Smart and Versatile

Stephanie NguyenLifestyle Director
Stephanie NguyenLifestyle Director
I oversee all our coverage of lifestyle topics, which include cleaning, organizing, wellness, entertaining, real estate, travel, and more. I’m based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
published about 8 hours ago
Add Us
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
METAIRIE, LA, USA - JULY 25, 2023: Front of the Dollar General Store on Airline Drive
See More Images
Credit: William A. Morgan/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for household storage items, then you might want to check out your local Dollar General store. As it turns out, the discount chain’s shelves are stocked with organizing gems — including a smart storage basket with a bamboo lid for only $4.

Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid
$4
$4 at Dollar General

What Is the Dollar General Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid?

Dollar General’s Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid features a perforated design on its durable plastic basket, plus a bamboo lid that has a cut-out handle. Right now, the small storage basket is offered in white or sage green colors for only $4 apiece. The best part is how versatile this storage basket is — use it all over your home to organize items or clean up clutter, or place it on a counter for stylish storage. 

KUGGIS Box with lid
$8
$8 at IKEA

An Alternative to Buy if You Don’t Live Near a Dollar General

If you don’t happen to live near a Dollar General but still really want a similar storage basket, then look no further than this similar option offered at IKEA. This IKEA KUGGIS box with lid is a little more expensive, but it has way more options than the Dollar General one. 

There are four colorways: black-blue/bamboo ($9.99), light gray/bamboo ($9.99), white/bamboo ($9.99), and dark gray-beige/bamboo ($7.99) in various sizes. The latter two look the most similar to the Dollar General versions, but it’s worth noting that the dark gray-beige/bamboo option is currently listed as “last chance to buy.”

Filed in:
Organizing
organizing & storage

More to Love from Apartment Therapy