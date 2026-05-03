Dollar General Is Selling a $4 Storage Gem That’s So Smart and Versatile
If you’re looking for household storage items, then you might want to check out your local Dollar General store. As it turns out, the discount chain’s shelves are stocked with organizing gems — including a smart storage basket with a bamboo lid for only $4.
What Is the Dollar General Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid?
Dollar General’s Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid features a perforated design on its durable plastic basket, plus a bamboo lid that has a cut-out handle. Right now, the small storage basket is offered in white or sage green colors for only $4 apiece. The best part is how versatile this storage basket is — use it all over your home to organize items or clean up clutter, or place it on a counter for stylish storage.
An Alternative to Buy if You Don’t Live Near a Dollar General
If you don’t happen to live near a Dollar General but still really want a similar storage basket, then look no further than this similar option offered at IKEA. This IKEA KUGGIS box with lid is a little more expensive, but it has way more options than the Dollar General one.
There are four colorways: black-blue/bamboo ($9.99), light gray/bamboo ($9.99), white/bamboo ($9.99), and dark gray-beige/bamboo ($7.99) in various sizes. The latter two look the most similar to the Dollar General versions, but it’s worth noting that the dark gray-beige/bamboo option is currently listed as “last chance to buy.”