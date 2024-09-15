Dollar Tree’s Super-Cute $1 Organizing Gem Is Hiding in the Candy Aisle (It Has “Endless Uses!”)
I’m always on the lookout for creative ways to store and show off my household essentials. While I’m not quite at the level where I’m ready to decant my pantry staples or do some fridgescaping, I still want functional and beautiful storage solutions in my space. That’s why I was so excited when I came across @TheCraftedStudioCo’s creative laundry solution on TikTok recently, and was so taken aback by how easy this would be to use in every room, not just for laundry.
In the video, Emma Villaneda uses Dollar Tree clear plastic jars with lids to revamp her laundry setup. She says they’re a great option to store laundry pods, scent beads, and even powdered soap, because you can see the amount of product inside the jars while streamlining organization. But her video got me thinking: What else could you use these clear plastic candy jars for?
The second I saw Villaneda’s TikTok, I thought of dozens of uses for the jars all over my apartment. I’m a renter and don’t have laundry in my unit or in my building, so the idea of using this creative solution in a laundry room isn’t a reality for me. But you know what is? I definitely could use these candy jars from Dollar Tree in my pantry, bathroom, and even the fridge. Dozens of Dollar Tree reviewers agree.
One reviewer wrote that they used these jars to organize their craft-room supplies; another added that they use these to store balloon-making supplies. A third wrote, “It’s the perfect size for a bag of mini-bagels, and it keeps them fresh, too, which surprised me. It doesn’t take up too much room on the counter, and it fits nicely next to the coffee maker.” Using the candy jars as a chic coffee display? Add that to the list of brilliant reasons to buy one.
One reviewer shared that they went to the store, bought two, and then immediately went back and bought two more. “I would’ve bought more had they had them,” they added. And I completely see why. “They have endless uses and are super cute,” another said.
I’m even thinking about grabbing these for my bathroom as a cute way to store Q-Tips and cotton pads.
Dollar Tree sells the clear plastic candy jars by the case online (but you can buy in smaller quantities if you find them in stores) in a set of 24, 48, 72, and upwards from there. I can’t imagine a reason that you wouldn’t be able to use all 24 of these, so I think buying in bulk is the way to go.
Buy: Clear Plastic Candy Jars, $1.25
