Dollar Tree’s Super-Cute $1 Organizing Gem Is Hiding in the Candy Aisle (It Has “Endless Uses!”)

I’m always on the lookout for creative ways to store and show off my household essentials. While I’m not quite at the level where I’m ready to decant my pantry staples or do some fridgescaping, I still want functional and beautiful storage solutions in my space. That’s why I was so excited when I came across @TheCraftedStudioCo’s creative laundry solution on TikTok recently, and was so taken aback by how easy this would be to use in every room, not just for laundry.