This Minimalist Dollar Tree Organizer Will Declutter Any Surface (It’s Only $1!)

And while its main purpose is to be a vanity organizer, you can definitely use this to corral items in any room of your home. In the bedroom, use it to stash your nighttime essentials, like lip balms, lotions, and glasses. Store pens, highlighters, and flash drives in it for your office. And beyond the vanity, turn this organizer into a bathroom storage gem and corral your skincare products, toothbrush and toothpaste, and shower necessities, like razors and travel-size bottles.