This Minimalist Dollar Tree Organizer Will Declutter Any Surface (It’s Only $1!)
Back in the day, organization solutions weren’t all that cute. Relegated to things like plastic milk crates and metal filing cabinets, storage and aesthetics didn’t really go hand in hand. But nowadays, organization has taken quite the stylish turn, and you can pretty much discover storage solutions to fit any decor style you can imagine.
For instance, weaving some storage into a modern space isn’t always the easiest, but there are some great options if you seek them out. And guess what? You don’t have to blow your budget to score them.
Dollar Tree is home to so many affordable, stylish options — including this modern, minimalist vanity organizer that’s only $1.25. With a curvaceous look and mod clear plastic, the Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizer adds just enough visual interest to your bathroom vanity, and you’ll be able to easily spot your must-have items, like makeup brushes, lipsticks, and anything else that comes in tubes.
And while its main purpose is to be a vanity organizer, you can definitely use this to corral items in any room of your home. In the bedroom, use it to stash your nighttime essentials, like lip balms, lotions, and glasses. Store pens, highlighters, and flash drives in it for your office. And beyond the vanity, turn this organizer into a bathroom storage gem and corral your skincare products, toothbrush and toothpaste, and shower necessities, like razors and travel-size bottles.
Organizational items tend to sell out pretty quickly at Dollar Tree (after all, many of them are stylish and easy on the wallet), so never fear if you arrive at your local store and can’t find this vanity organizer. Or perhaps you don’t even live near a Dollar Tree. In that case, you can find a similar vanity organizer at Target, which has a gold or silver base that adds a bit of extra flair and is priced at $10.
Buy: Accent Vanity Organizer, $10