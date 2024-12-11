Dollar Tree Is Selling a $1 Clever Organizer That Sneakily Adds Storage to Any Room
Unless you have an amazingly spacious refrigerator that practically takes up your entire kitchen, you are probably like me and frequently bemoan your too-small fridge. I’ve tried to come up with more ways to maximize my fridge space over the years, but it’s been no use. But now something new and different is turning my head, and it’s from Dollar Tree of all places — and it costs only $1.25!
Enter: the Clear Fridge Clip On Basket. You might look at it for a second and think, “How does that work exactly?” I scratched my head and then realized that it clips onto an existing shelf in your fridge, and you simply slide it on — it’s an effective, no-assembly-required, instantaneous way to increase your storage space. It’s so perfect for holding things like cold beauty products (hello, Lush Fresh masks and my beloved Evian facial spray!), fruits and veggies (maybe I’ll actually see my produce and eat it instead of losing it in some bottomless drawer), snacks, and more.
But here’s the deal: This clear plastic wonder doesn’t have to be relegated to just your refrigerator. In fact, guess what? It can be used in any room that has a shelf and dearly could use a wee bit more storage space. Kids’ playroom? Use it to stash markers and crayons on a shelf that doubles as an art station. Linen closet with shelves? It can hold small items that you might lose in there, like washcloths and packs of Q-tips. Office closet? Perfect for pens, boxes of staples, and rolls of tape!
With reviewers calling the clip-on basket an “awesome find,” it’s not surprising that it’s been known to sell out. If you can’t seem to track it down at your local Dollar Tree, or you don’t even have a Dollar Tree near you, Amazon has you covered with some look-alike clip-on shelves, like this set of six clear ones to really outfit your fridge or shelf in your home. Or check out these pastel varieties that come in a pack of four and act as adorable color pops to boot.
Now I have so many ideas for putting these Dollar Tree clip-on baskets to work, and I think I’ll start by organizing my gel eye masks.
Buy: Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket, $1.25
