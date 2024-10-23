This $3 Dollar Tree Hack Triples the Storage Space in Your Cabinets (It’s So Smart!)
When you’re working with limited space at home, it helps to get creative to meet your storage needs, including implementing clever tricks that’ll make the best use of the available room you’ve got. And now, this brilliant hack shows how you can triple (yes, triple!) the storage space in your cabinets with just two products that can be found at your local Dollar Tree. It’s seriously impressive and affordable — it costs only $3!
With a three-pack of long rectangular slotted baskets and some mini adhesive hooks, TikToker @sara.and.ramal creates instant storage space on the inside of a bathroom cabinet door. Two hooks are spaced out and inserted into the slots of a basket, then the adhesive is removed and the hooks and baskets are stuck onto the door. The three baskets are stacked and spaced out on top of each other so that now there are three new places to store things in.
This is such a smart way to add storage space inside your cabinets, and I can see it being so helpful for holding items in the bathroom or kitchen. Keep hair ties, clips, or combs here like @sara.and.ramal does in the video, or you could even put dishwasher pods, grocery store plastic bags, and sponges in your kitchen.
Many commenters shared their enthusiasm for this trick. “Wow. So organized🔥🔥🔥 I need to do it too 😊,” said one person, while another flagged that this was a “great Dollar Tree hack 🤩”.
However, one concern some commenters had was that the hooks might not be able to hold much weight or would fall off after some time. An easy remedy is to switch to stronger hooks if you plan to hold heavier items, like these Command hooks that can hold up to three pounds. Just make sure to measure the slots before purchasing any new hooks so that you can ensure it can go through the basket’s slots.
For under $3, this hack is a clever cost-saving way to add storage space out of thin air. And that’s a win in my book. Looking for Dollar Tree hacks? Find out what unexpected gem to get to create an instant spice rack and learn how to make a DIY tiered basket for under $7.
Buy: Long Rectangular Slotted Plastic Baskets, 3 count, $1.25 and Tool Bench Mini Self-Adhesive Hooks, $1.25