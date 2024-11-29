Dollar Tree Is Selling These Adorable Mini Storage Gems That I Want to Use Everywhere (They’re $1 for 10!)
Dollar Tree is an underrated treasure trove of storage solutions that check both boxes for being cute and (extremely) cheap. Giving your space a Home Edit-inspired makeover can get expensive quickly, and the Dollar Store’s sleek containers look almost identical to their more expensive counterparts while only costing a few dollars. Case in point: You can buy 10 mini containers for only $1.25 — and these wee storage heroes are so versatile.
Dollar Tree’s Sure Fresh Mini Storage Containers are already growing a cult following, thanks to their affordable price and adorable design that works for every room in your house. The set of 10 containers — clear with a lid so you can easily see what you’re storing at a glance — come in an assortment of both rectangular and round shapes, making it so easy to customize and stack depending on your planned uses.
Even if you aren’t one of the countless crafters who say they swear by the vessels to hold beads, paints, and other supplies, the containers are the tiny storage solution you didn’t know you needed.
Happy shoppers said they’ve used these mini vessels for everything from storing board game pieces and jewelry to toolbox screws and homemade face masks. Several people raved about the “small and functional” containers on the Dollar Tree website, with one person saying they kept finding new ways to use the stackable designs, including their latest one: Storing supplements and vitamins on their nightstand. “I bought these a while ago and have been using them continuously since then,” they wrote, “It seems like every time I turn around I have a new need for them. I use them in every room in the house.”
Each plastic container is also BPA-free and freezer safe, meaning you can also freeze fresh herbs, homemade pesto and marinades, minced garlic, baby food, or anything else you want to make in a big batch and have on hand. One shopper said they were a game-changer for foodies who live alone, writing, “Each container holds about 3 tablespoons, perfect for one or two servings. I love to cook but live alone, so I only use small amounts at a time. Some of the items I freeze: Pesto, chimichurri, Ranchero sauce, fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, caramelized onions. I put a small piece of masking tape on the lid to write what is in there and the date. They stack well, too.”
Unfortunately, many reviewers noted that these popular containers can be tough to find in store. While you can technically order the storage jars online for either free pickup or delivery, there’s a big caveat. You need to order at least $45 worth of Dollar Store products, or 360 containers, meaning it might not be worth your while.
If you want the convenience of delivery without paying $45, Amazon has a similar design that costs $9.99. Like the Dollar Store version, ZENVY’s 50 Pack Mini Reusable 2oz Containers come with a choice of rectangular or round shapes. When you break down the overall price and the number of mini bins that you get, it’s also pretty comparable to the Dollar Store version.
However, keep in mind that several customers noted that the lids aren’t supertight, so you might want to consider another design if you’re storing liquids. However, for about 20 cents a pop, these are a great option for housing your earrings, bulk spices, nail polishes, or anything else you want to keep in one place.
Buy: ZENVY 50 Pack Mini Reusable 2oz Containers, $9.99