Dollar Tree Is Selling a Stylish Collection of Colored Glass Vases for $1.25
Now that spring is around the corner, it’s the right time to treat yourself to a bouquet of flowers. During your next visit to Trader Joe’s, look for the brightest bundle that immediately catches your eye, and then head to Dollar Tree to snag the cutest set of vases for your flowers.
The retailer is jumping on last year’s aesthetically pleasing trend of colorful glassware in its own special (and affordable!) way: The vases at Dollar Tree are only $1.25. Available in purple, pink, yellow, and green, the tall translucent milk bottle vases are “ideal for home, work, giving as gifts, florists, and more,” according to the product’s description.
Each vase is just under eight inches, so you’ll be able to fit a decent amount of water inside to hydrate your flowers. But be sure not to place too many flowers in the vase so it doesn’t tip over — a stem or two will fit perfectly. Shoppers have rated these vases highly for their “beautiful and vibrant” look, and some customers have even used them for arts and crafts.
“Worked just perfect for the job,” someone wrote. “The colors were perfect to set the theme for the flowers.”
The vases are available to purchase on Dollar Tree’s website if you’re interested in buying them in bulk, but if you only need 10 or fewer, check out this assorted set on Amazon for $23. The fancy shapes and jewel-like designs are quite stunning, and they’d be perfect for any propagated plants.
You deserve flowers, and your flowers deserve a nice vase. In a way, you definitely deserve to treat yourself to a handful of colorful glassware.