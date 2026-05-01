I Asked a Pro Organizer to Shop at Dollar Tree — Here’s Her $23 Haul

Quinn FishSenior Editor, Lifestyle
Quinn FishSenior Editor, Lifestyle
Five years and counting in the digital lifestyle media space, I cover cleaning, organizing, decorating, renovating, and everything else that helps you live your best life (when you're not cooking!) in the kitchen and your home. I’m also passionate about music, bars and restaurants, travel, and spoiling my bicoastal kitty, Sully.
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Indianapolis - September 14, 2025: Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar and a quarter. Or more.
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Myth: You have to spend a fortune to get your home organized. Fact: If you know where to look, you can find the most versatile, brilliant storage gems for just a few dollars. Don’t believe me? I chatted with New York City-based pro organizer Caroline Solomon of Caroline Solomon Home about her favorite storage finds to score from Dollar Tree right now, and she shared five picks for under $23.

5 Dollar Tree Storage Gems a Pro Organizer Swears by

Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Rotating Kitchen Turntable
$2

Kitchen turntables or ‘lazy Susans’ are an absolute must-have for kitchen organization,” Solomon says. “Of course, you can use them in your pantry to prevent anything from getting lost in the shuffle, but I love using them even more in the fridge to organize condiments, pickles, and jams.”

$2 at Dollar Tree
Straw Basket Tray
$5

Solomon loves these multipurpose baskets. “These straw baskets are so cute and would blend in well in any space. Use them as a catchall for entryway essentials, or even as storage for pet toys. There are endless possibilities!”

$5 at Dollar Tree
C.O.S Plastic Two-Stack Rack
$6

“This two-stack rack is the perfect solution for bathroom cabinet storage,” she says. “Corral all your toiletry extras into these bins, and you’ll spend much less time hunched over searching for that extra bottle of conditioner.”

$6 at Dollar Tree
Tall Baskets with Handles
$4

Solomon likes to use these tall baskets with handles as storage/caddies for cleaning supplies. “They’re great for toting cleaning products around the house for easy cleaning in every room.”

$4 at Dollar Tree
C.O.S. Stackable Container with Drawer
$6

“These stackable containers with drawers are absolutely perfect for storing everything from extra office supplies to toiletries,” Solomon says. “And as your collection of items grows, you can just stack another bin on top. Easy peasy!”

$6 at Dollar Tree
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Organizing
organizing & storage

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