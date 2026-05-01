I Asked a Pro Organizer to Shop at Dollar Tree — Here’s Her $23 Haul
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Myth: You have to spend a fortune to get your home organized. Fact: If you know where to look, you can find the most versatile, brilliant storage gems for just a few dollars. Don’t believe me? I chatted with New York City-based pro organizer Caroline Solomon of Caroline Solomon Home about her favorite storage finds to score from Dollar Tree right now, and she shared five picks for under $23.
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